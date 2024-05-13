WATCH: Preity Zinta bluntly quizzes paps, 'How do you know I'm here?'; requests them THIS with sweet smile
Preity Zinta was clicked in the city after her gym session recently. The video of the actress asking a candid question to the paparazzi is going viral on social media.
The relationship between celebrities and the paparazzi is somewhat 'Ek prem katha (a love story)'. The paps never miss a chance to capture actors' movements whenever they step out. One such incident happened today, May 13 as Preity Zinta was clicked after her gym session.
While the paparazzi were busy clicking her pictures, Preity Zinta had a candid question for them and the video went viral in no time. The actress also smiled at them requesting the paps to not capture her car's number.
Preity Zinta's candid banter with paparazzi
A video on Instagram shows Preity Zinta leaving her gym center carrying two bags and a water bottle. When a pap asked her how she was, the actress candidly asked them, "Can I ask you a question?" She adds, "Who calls you here? How do you know I'm here?" To this, the paparazzi replied, "Aapki gaadi dekhi (We saw your car)"
The Veer-Zaara actress, smiling, politely requested them not to capture her car's number while taking her photos. The paps ensured her that they edit the car's number while uploading the video on social media. In the end, she quips, "Chaliye, baad mein gym jaiye (Ok, go to the gym later)."
Have a look:
Recently, Preity was seen heading towards a building when the paps caught her off-guard. As she did not expect them, the 49-year-old actress was seen rushing inside making the paps run, surrounding her in similar directions.
This made Preity a little uncomfortable and she ended up saying, “Guys, you all are scaring me, please.” However, Preity did smile and pose for them before entering the building.
Preity Zinta’s work front
Preity is all set to return to the big screen after a long hiatus. She is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, his son Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
Expressing his happiness over casting Zinta, Santoshi recently said in a statement, “After a long time, Preity Zinta is playing a very important role on the silver screen again with Lahore, 1947."
He further added that she is indeed extremely talented and one of the finest and most natural actors in our industry. "Whichever character she plays, she totally invests herself into it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character," the director said.
Meanwhile, Lahore 1947 will be released on January 26, 2025.
