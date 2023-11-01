WATCH: Preity Zinta seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple; says Mumbai trip is 'incomplete' without it

Preity Zinta is one of the bubbliest and most talented Hindi film actresses. Zinta shifted to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough but often visits India. In her recent trip, the Veer-Zaara actress went to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. She shared the video on her social media from her temple visit.

Preity Zinta visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Preity Zinta is currently in India and went to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Today, November 1st, the actress took to Instagram to share a video from her visit. The video is a compilation of some lovely moments from the holy site.

In the caption, she wrote: "My trip to Mumbai is incomplete without visiting Ganapati Bappa at the Siddhi Vinayak Temple. A big thanks to the temple administation for such amazing darshan (folded hands emoji) आप सब कि मैं आभारी हूँ । पूरे दिल से शुक्रिया । #Ting (red heart emoji) (Really grateful to everyone. Thanking you from the bottom of my heart)"

Preity Zinta bought an apartment in Bandra

Last month, Moneycontrol reported that Preity Zinta had bought an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra region for a whopping Rs. 17.01 crore. The apartment is in the posh region of Pali Hill and consists of two reserved parking spots. The lavish house has a 1,474 sq ft. carpet area.

On October 23rd, the document registration took place, and the actress paid Rs. 85.07 lakh as stamp duty for the house. Another report noted that she used to live in the same region before her marriage to Gene Goodenough.

Workwise, Preity was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit with Sunny Deol. She turned into a producer In 2011 and started her own production company, PZNZ Media. Under her banner, she produced the 2013 rom com Ishq In Paris which didn't do well commercially.

About Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. She has appeared in several successful films like Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, and Koi Mil Gaya, among others. Over the past few years, her appearance in movies has become less frequent.

