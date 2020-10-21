WATCH: Preity Zinta undergoes Covid test for the 20th time, reveals what it's like to be in 'IPL bio bubble'

In a latest video, Preity Zinta revealed she was undergoing her 20th Covid-19 test and called herself the 'Covid test' queen'. Watch video below.

's Instagram photos and videos while in quarantine and attending the IPL in Dubai have been a delight for her fans. The actress has been in Dubai for the last few weeks and before the tournament could kick-off, Preity was in quarantine for almost a week. Now, in a latest video, the actress revealed she was undergoing her 20th Covid-19 test. Preity Zinta also called herself the 'Covid test' queen' since she has become quite a professional at it.

In the video, Preity appreciates the person conducting her test and thanks her. She also went to reveal what it is like to live in a bio bubble and the precautions the team has been taking due to the pandemic. Preity wrote, "Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well ! It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction."

She added, "It’s tough if ur a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 & one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic. I must thank #BCCI, the staff of KXIP & @sofiteldubaipalm for all their efforts in keep us safe & productive #Grateful #pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11 #Ting @kxipofficial."

Check out Preity Zinta's latest Covid test video below:

