WATCH; Priyanka Chopra and Malti enjoy their time on yacht with The Bluff team: ‘Here’s to new beginnings’

Priyanka Chopra recently flew down to Australia as she began shooting for her next project, The Bluff. The actress is accompanied by her daughter Malti in this schedule.

The actress always shares pictures and videos of her little bundle of joy and we absolutely love it. Even now she has shared a cute video of them chilling with the team.

Priyanka Chopra has a good time with The Bluff team

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a video that starts with the entire team having a rejuvenating time on a yacht. She also has Malti enjoying her fruits while the actress smiling and enjoying. The video is a compilation of several good moments that the actress spent with her entire team.

The video features Malti's cute moments like smiling when she looks into the camera and playing on the beach. It is really heartwarming to see the entire team of The Bluff gelling together and having a good time. Sharing this video, PeeCee wrote," When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes ,thinking ,eating and breathing the art we're contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy , dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings."

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actress wrapped up Heads Of State right before starting The Bluff. This film is going to be an action-comedy that will see Priyanka share screen space with Edris Elba and John Cena.

Now she is in Australia shooting for The Bluff for the next 3 months. This movie is directed by Frank E. Flowers and is a story of a female pirate. This project is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Alongside the global star, we will see Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Priyanka also has the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel. Apart from all this, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara’s as well.

The film which was put on the back burner is reportedly going to get into action. As per sources, the director has decided to get going with this Priyanka, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif starrer and we might get to hear some good news soon.

