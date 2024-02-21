WATCH: Priyanka Chopra drops aww-dorable glimpses of daughter Malti Marie taking videos of herself; 'we're evolving'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were blessed with daughter Malti Marie, back in January 2022. Since then, we have seen the little one grow and take her baby steps into the world through PeeCee’s social media account. Malti has now graduated from learning the art of clicking selfies from her parent’s mobile phone to taking videos with them. A while ago, the Indian actress shared clips of her daughter’s evolution.

The new mommy Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the little things that her daughter Malti Marie does every day. Earlier, both PeeCee and Nick Jonas shared goofy photos of their little one which were clicked by her. Now, the international sensation took to her Instagram stories and dropped multiple videos in which we can see Malti’s head and only a part of her face.

Sharing the reason behind the clips taken from varied angles, the Bajirao Mastani actress revealed that they were captured by their two-year-old daughter. In the caption of the video, Priyanka wrote, “Now it's videos too. We’re evolving.”

A couple of days ago, the Citadel actress also shared a photo of her little bundle of joy having a blast in a box full of black and white colored small balls. Lying flat on them, Malti seemed to be super happy. Through the caption of the picture, PC revealed that every day, her daughter surprises her by doing such little things.

She wrote, “R u kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me every day. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time? Thank you, Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun!”

