WATCH: Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti Marie and Franklin Jonas; Preity Zinta REACTS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their daughter Malti Marie. The couple welcomed Malti in January last year, and they often share adorable glimpses of their little munchkin on Instagram. Priyanka loves to document the precious moments spent with her daughter, and this time was no different. On Saturday morning, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to post an adorable video with Malti Marie that gave fans a sneak peek as they enjoyed the 'farm life'.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie enjoy the farm life

The video shared by Priyanka on Instagram first shows Priyanka Chopra holding Malti as they explore the farm. Priyanka is then seen stooping as a goat is placed on her back. The joy on the Quantico actress' face is unmissable, and clearly, she had a great time at the farm. Priyanka is seen in a loose white shirt beige pants, and a blue baseball cap. Malti Marie is then seen looking at the animals at the farm. She is dressed in a cute blue-and-red full-sleeved jumpsuit. Nick Jonas' brother Franklin Jonas was also spotted with them, and he is seen holding a few birds in the video.

"Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat," wrote Priyanka, while sharing the video. Preity Zinta also reacted to the video and wrote that she will definitely be taking her kids Gia and Jai there. "Wow ! Looks amazing …. Am definitely taking the twins there," wrote Preity. Check out the post below.

Priyanka Chopra's message for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Meanwhile, in other news, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a special message for her cousin Parineeti, who is tying the knot with Raghav Chadha tomorrow in Udaipur. Sharing a happy picture of Parineeti, PeeCee wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

