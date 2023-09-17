WATCH: Priyanka Chopra gets sweet kiss from birthday boy Nick Jonas as he cuts cake during concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a stunning celebrity couple, and their bond is truly heartwarming. Amidst the Jonas Brothers' ongoing music tour, Priyanka has been a constant presence by her husband's side, offering unwavering support and cheering for him at the concerts.

On September 16, during a concert in Omaha, Nebraska, Nick celebrated his birthday. He marked the occasion by cutting a birthday cake on stage, and in a touching moment, he shared a sweet kiss with Priyanka, who was in the audience. Nick also took a moment to acknowledge her, while he dedicated a speech to determined mothers. An inside picture from their earlier birthday celebration has also emerged.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss during the latter’s birthday celebration at Omaha concert

On September 16, Nick Jonas marked his birthday amidst the large crowd attending the Jonas Brothers concert in Omaha. A magnificent three-tiered cake was placed on the stage for the celebration. The crowd also sang Happy Birthday to Nick. In a heartwarming moment, he approached his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who was standing nearby, and shared a sweet kiss with her while affectionately caressing her hair. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a glamorous yellow outfit, radiating elegance. Have a look:

In another video clip, Nick can be seen expressing his gratitude to the audience following the birthday celebration. He acknowledged, "For all those incredibly amazing, determined mothers out there," and then he warmly shook Priyanka's hand. Nick added, "And fathers, of course, the fathers are great too..." Watch here:

Before the concert, Nick and Priyanka enjoyed their own private celebration with friends and loved ones. Priyanka shared a glimpse of the festivities in a birthday post for her husband on Instagram, featuring a few pictures from the party. She captioned the post, saying, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby.” A new photo has also emerged, capturing the couple posing together with a beautiful white cake, adding to the delightful memories of their celebration.

