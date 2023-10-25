WATCH Priyanka Chopra grooving with Elizabeth Chambers at Nick Jonas’ concert; fans can’t stop gushing

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and the duo has set soaring couple goals since then. While the lovebirds were relishing their marital bliss, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas later in 2022. Priyanka Chopra's unwavering pursuit of professional success is evident, but on the personal front, she consistently shines as a loving wife to the Camp Rock actor. She has frequently taken on the role of his cheerleader, attending his concerts with enthusiasm. Once more, she was recently seen at her husband's concert, accompanied by her friend Elizabeth Chambers. Exclusive visual from the event has surfaced on social media.

Priyanka Chopra attends husband Nick Jonas’ concert with Elizabeth Chambers

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was recently seen attending her husband Nick Jonas’ concert and she can also be seen accompanied by Chambers, in the visuals that have surfaced on social media lately.

Looking resplendent in a blue dress, and grooving to the peppy tracks, it is heartmelting how our Piggy Chops never skips an opportunity to turn into a cheerleader for her husband Nick Jonas, and how the duo is a power couple for a reason!

Check out the video that has appeared on social media platforms from Jonas’ concert below!

Fans react to Priyanka attending the concert of Nick Jonas

After the visuals from the concert began popping up earlier showing Priyanka Chopra attending the singer’s concert, fans have been ecstatic and sharing various reactions since then.

Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, “So cool” and another fan commented, “So sweet”. Notably, several other fans showered the visuals with a heap of fire and red heart emoticons, unboxing their elation on seeing the actress attending the concert of Nick Jonas.

About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming films

The actress has carved an identity through her spectacular acting skills in films including Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and Fashion. After becoming a fan-favorite in Bollywood, Chopra also proceeded to flaunt her skills in the Hollywood industry with Quantico, The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, and Isn’t It Romantic.



Up next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra says ‘see you soon’ as she pens birthday note for BFF Isha Ambani ahead of MAMI Film Festival