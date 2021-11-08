WATCH: Priyanka Chopra had ultimate fun at her Diwali bash, dances to 'Dekho Dekho Hai Shaam Badi Deewani'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is not staying in India anymore after her marriage but she has not forgotten her roots. She is often seen celebrating Indian festivals in the foreign land too. Keeping up with the tradition, the actress was seen celebrating the Diwali festival with full zeal and fervor. Her Instagram feed is filled with all rituals. Right from Laxmi Puja to the evening bash, the actress has done everything and enjoyed it. Recently, a video of her dancing at her own Diwali bash has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Priyanka, who is dressed in a white lehenga, danced to a track from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. The actor was seen dancing with a drink in her hand. The camera also gave a glimpse of the DJ at the party. The party was attended by many, including Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen, and her husband John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Kal Penn. The actress is completely enjoying the evening as she is seen in a full party mood. Priyanka is holding her lehenga and dancing with full energy.

She with her husband Nick Jonas at her lavish Los Angeles home had hosted a Diwali party. The actor has been flooding our timelines from her Diwali get-togethers and now her dance videos have made way to fan pages too.