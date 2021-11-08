WATCH: Priyanka Chopra had ultimate fun at her Diwali bash, dances to 'Dekho Dekho Hai Shaam Badi Deewani'
In the video, Priyanka, who is dressed in a white lehenga, danced to a track from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. The actor was seen dancing with a drink in her hand. The camera also gave a glimpse of the DJ at the party. The party was attended by many, including Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen, and her husband John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Kal Penn. The actress is completely enjoying the evening as she is seen in a full party mood. Priyanka is holding her lehenga and dancing with full energy.
She with her husband Nick Jonas at her lavish Los Angeles home had hosted a Diwali party. The actor has been flooding our timelines from her Diwali get-togethers and now her dance videos have made way to fan pages too.
Check the video here:
After the bash, the actress went to travel to Dubai. She shared a glimpse of her travel on her Instagram stories. The actor will soon be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections. She also has Citadel and Text For You in the pipeline. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar’s film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wows in a dazzling outfit as she ends Diwali celebrations; See post