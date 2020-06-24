  1. Home
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra hilariously tells paparazzi 'Chal Na' as she makes her way in throwback video

We chanced upon a throwback video of Priyanka Chopra from her time in India and it instantly left us in splits. Check out the hilarious video below.
15204 reads Mumbai
News,Priyanka Chopra,Nick JonasWATCH: Priyanka Chopra hilariously tells paparazzi 'Chal Na' as she makes her way in throwback video
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made US her home since marrying Nick Jonas, but the actress makes it a point to often visit India. Be it for her projects or just to spend some time with her loved ones, the actress makes brief stops in India. In fact, this year, Priyanka celebrated the festival of Holi with her husband Nick Jonas in Mumbai and Pune. From attending a big Bollywood Holi bash to a relaxing and fun weekend in Pune, Priyanka and Nick had a ball. However, the couple had to cut short their visit this time around due to the coronavirus crisis and rush back to the US. 

Today, we chanced upon a throwback video of the 'Quantico' star from her time in India and it instantly left us in splits. In the video, Priyanka can be seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai when the paparazzi huddle together to snap a photo of the actress. (Yes, pre-covid days). As she makes her way to the car, the photographers can be heard saying 'PC. PC, PC." While the actress flashed her wide grin, you can also see her saying, "Chal na," as she proceeds to her car. Before exiting, the Desi girl even thanked the paparazzi. 

Don't believe us? Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#TBT #PriyankaChopra with bestie #srishtibehlarya post dinner in Mumbai #Throwback #tuesday #manavmanglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Well, we have to say we love this carefree side of the actress. What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :Pinkvilla/Manav Manglani

