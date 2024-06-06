WATCH: Priyanka Chopra is mighty impressed by Alaya F as she balances on ball during fitness session; latter goes ‘OMG’

Alaya F has been turning heads lately with her presence in movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan followed by Srikanth alongside Rajkummar Rao. Apart from her acting skills, she is quite active on her social media as well, where she is often seen posting her daily life updates. Now recently, the actress dropped a video from her fitness session, attracting a reaction from Priyanka Chopra.

Alaya F balances on a ball during her gym session

A while back, Alaya F took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video from her fitness regime. The video encapsulated the actress’ hard work and trying to balance a ball during her various gym sessions. Following her consistencies, the actress finally aced it like a pro.

While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Felt unstoppable, might delete later (accompanied by flexing bicep, tongue squinting and a black heart emoji) my journey with balancing on this ball has been so rewarding! Persistence really is an incredible thing! Mehnat ka phal (accompanied by a sparkle emoji).”

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra reacts

The inspiring video left Priyanka Chopra highly impressed, as she dropped a clapping emoji in the comments section. Overwhelmed by her reaction, Alaya F responded, “@priyankachopra omg this is all the motivation I needed!! (accompanied by tongue squinting and laugh emoji) thank youuu (accompanied by red-hearts and smile face emoji)”

In addition to this, Saiyami Kher expressed, “Woah (Accompanied by a fire emoji)”

Alaya F drops BTS of her practice session on Instagram stories

Furthermore, Alaya F also dropped the video on her Instagram stories with additional BTS that showed her ‘most painful fail’. Actually, as the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress tried to get on top of the ball, she lost her balance and tumbled down. The actress didn’t sustain any serious injury but left in splits during her fall.

She wrote, “My most painful fail yet. (This is why it's important to NOT try this at home without trained supervision and crash mats). Watch this with sound on.” In another story, she expressed gratitude towards her fans and followers for the positive response on the video.

“Thank you for all the pyaar you guys have shown this video (accompanied by smile and red-heart emoji) Every fall was worth it hahah)”

Take a look:

On the professional front, Alaya F was last seen in biographical drama, Srikanth co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She was seen essaying the role of Veera Swathi.

