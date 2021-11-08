WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares stunning view of the night skyline as she lands in Dubai

After an epic Diwali celebration with hubby Nick Jonas in their new home in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra has landed in Dubai. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one celebrity who is pretty active on social media. She often treats fans to pictures and videos on Instagram, while keeping them updated about her personal and professional life. From BTS from her shoots to priceless and candid moments spent with family and friends, Priyanka drops many photos on the gram, while fans swoon over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Priyanka took to Instagram stories and shared a breathtaking view of the night skyline from Dubai.

Sometime back, Priyanka took to the photo-blogging app and shared a video showcasing the night skyline in Dubai. The view was amazing with several high-rises lit up in the distance, as she moved the camera from right to left, giving fans a complete feel of the majestic skyline. The ‘The Sky is Pink’ actress added the song ‘One night in Dubai’ to her video, while she wrote, “So happy to be back @dubai @bulgari”.

Recently, Priyanka shared several stunning glimpses of her and Nick Jonas's Diwali celebration at their home. With it, she also took fans inside her sprawling LA mansion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka thanked everyone who joined her and Nick at the Diwali party. She wrote, "Our first diwali in our first home together This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

