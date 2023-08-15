WATCH Priyanka Chopra kissing Nick Jonas, cheering for him during Jonas Brothers’ concert; fans gush over them

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are undoubtedly one of the most beloved celebrity couples. The actress is frequently seen as a cheerleader at her husband's shows and performances. Just recently, Nick Jonas, together with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, hosted another sensational Jonas Brothers’ concert at Yankee Stadium. True to form, his wife-actor, Priyanka Chopra, graced the event with her presence, continuing to show unwavering support. Numerous fan accounts as well shared videos and photos of Priyanka enthusiastically supporting Nick during the concert. One video snippet captured Priyanka Chopra kissing and hugging Nick.

Priyanka Kisses and Hugs Nick during the Jonas Brothers’ concert

At the Yankee Stadium, Priyanka Chopra was seen enthusiastically cheering for her husband Nick Jonas while he was on stage performing alongside his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. At the event, Priyanka was spotted singing and enjoying herself, fully immersed in the moment. She also made her way backstage while the Jonas Brothers were performing. In a recorded clip posted by a fan page, Priyanka was captured kissing Nick affectionately, followed by a heartfelt hug. She also clapped and cheered for him throughout, backstage during the show.

The actress opted for a white co-ord set for the second day of the concert. As Priyanka and Nick left the venue holding hands, they were showered with exuberant cheers from their fans who waved at them. Grateful for the affection, the lovebirds were seen smiling and waving back to the crowd assembled outside the venue. Apart from Priyanka, the concert was also attended by her mother Madhu Chopra as well as Nick's parents, Denise Miller Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt post for Nick

Ahead of the performance, PeeCee penned a heartfelt note of appreciation for Nick by also sharing a couple of pictures with him and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the caption she wrote, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!” She also added red heart emoji, clapping and grateful emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

Priyanka Chopra’s professional front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. She has Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

