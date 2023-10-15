WATCH: Priyanka Chopra laughs out loud as daughter Malti waves at her fans during dad Nick Jonas’s concert

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were blessed with their little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, the couple have been giving glimpses of the little one on their social media. On various events and occasions, the baby girl is also spotted accompanied by her parents. Recently, Priyanka was spotted at The Jonas Brothers’ concert along with Malti. As the mommy and daughter were leaving the venue, like a star, the little one waved at her fans present at the concert.

Priyanka Chopra laughs out loud as daughter Malti Marie waves at her fans

American singer Nick Jonas is currently touring along with his team and brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. However, whenever possible, his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas tries to attend the concert and have a gala time at the event. Recently, The Sky Is Pink actress attended The Jonas Brothers’ concert with their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, PeeCee, dressed in a florescence pink mini dress was seen carrying her daughter. The actress was probably leaving the venue when her fans started rooting for her. On watching the fans wave and shout in excitement, little Malti waved back at them. Watching the diva wave at her fans, mommy Priyanka laughed out loud. People online were in awe of the baby girl. A user commented, “She’s a star” while another one penned, “She is so adorable.” A third user wrote, “She’s so beautiful and cute.”

Take a look at the video:

In other videos from the concert, daddy Nick Jonas was seen planting a kiss on his daughter’s forehead as she cheered and clapped for him.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s work front

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra flew across the ocean to spread her wings and take over Hollywood with her skills. After having her fair share of struggle, she finally worked in movies like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again which was released earlier this year. As of now, she’s filming for an upcoming action-comedy film titled Heads Of State. The Hollywood project is directed by Ilya Naishuller and also stars actors like Idris Elba and John Cena.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie enjoy Nick Jonas’ concert; singer plants sweet kiss on his daughter’s head-WATCH