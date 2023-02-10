WATCH: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie plays with her cousins Alena, Valentina- VIRAL Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud parents to their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Their one-year-old daughter made her first public appearance alongside Priyanka and Nick last month. The Jonas Brothers were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the ceremony was attended by Priyanka, baby Malti, Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas's wife Danielle and their daughters Alena and Valentina. It was during the Hollywood Walk of Fame event that Priyanka revealed her daughter’s face for the first time. Now, an unseen video from the event is going viral on social media, and it shows Malti playing with her cousins Alena and Valentina. Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie plays with her cousins

A video that has been shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ fan pages shows Malti Marie wearing a full-sleeved white tee, and beige shorts with a cute bow on her head. She is seen sitting on a mat with a toy placed in front of her. The video shows Malti surrounded by her cousins Alena and Valentina. Also seen in the video is Priyanka’s friend Divya Akhouri’s daughter Krishna. Baby Malti plays with her cousins in the cute video. Her face isn’t visible, as she has her back toward the camera. Take a look at the video below!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie’s pics from Aspen trip Meanwhile, just yesterday, Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Instagram. It was a compilation of pictures from her recent Aspen trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and a few friends. The pictures showed Priyanka enjoying the snow. One picture shows her holding Malti in her arms, while Nick stands next to Priyanka, with an arm around her waist. In another snap, baby Malti is seen wearing a huge hat, and the picture is just too adorable. “Hold your loved ones close,” wrote Priyanka, while sharing the montage.

