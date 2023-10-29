WATCH: Priyanka Chopra oozes desi girl vibes in saree; Bhumi Pednekar joins her in white dress at MAMI event

The MAMI film festival is currently in full swing, marked by a star-studded opening night on October 27 and several exciting days of movie screenings. At another event within this cinematic extravaganza today, Priyanka Chopra, serving as the chairperson, made a stunning entrance in a dazzling white saree. Joining her for an intriguing conversation, Bhumi Pednekar also arrived in a white dress, adding to the glamor of the event.

Priyanka Chopra exudes desi girl vibes at MAMI event

On Sunday, October 29, Priyanka Chopra graced an event at the MAMI film festival in a breathtaking white saree adorned with floral prints. Completing her look with a silver necklace and rings, she wore her hair down and sported vibrant makeup, including a striking red lipstick. Exuding the essence of a complete desi girl, Priyanka posed with style for the cameras. Take a look!

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in white dress at MAMI event

Bhumi Pednekar, joining Priyanka as part of the event, arrived in a stylish all-white ensemble featuring a bandhgala kurta paired with pants and matching heels. With intricate earrings, a top bun, and impeccable makeup highlighted by dark lipstick, Bhumi posed with a radiant smile for the paparazzi. Check it out!

Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar at opening night of MAMI festival

Priyanka Chopra, who has been a constant presence at Nick Jonas's concerts in recent months, made a return to India after a considerable time. Her visit was in conjunction with hosting the opening night of the MAMI film festival on October 27. For the occasion, she radiated glamor in a white gown paired with a cape.

The star-studded evening saw the presence of many celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose movie The Buckingham Murders was screened as part of the festival. Kareena was joined by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sister, Karisma Kapoor, adding to the cheer for her. Bhumi Pednekar chose to adorn herself in a green lehenga for the occasion. The event also witnessed the attendance of Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, and more at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

