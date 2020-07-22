  1. Home
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra reveals plans to celebrate 20 years in entertainment; Thanks fans for birthday wishes

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to make a special announcement and also thank millions of her fans for all the birthday love she received.
Mumbai
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra reveals plans to celebrate 20 years in entertainment; Thanks fans for birthday wishes.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is truly a global star by definition. The actress has not only further helped put India on the map, but also is breaking stereotypes with every new project. The actress recently celebrated her 38th birthday and husband Nick Jonas made sure to make it a special affair. Millions of fans, fan clubs, friends and family wished the actress and took social media by storm. Thanking them, Priyanka shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story. 

On Wednesday morning, Priyanka also shared a video of herself looking smart and stunning as always. In the video, PeeCee revealed that she will be celebrating 20 years in the entertainment industry this year and for the same, she will share 20 momentous occasions through the years.

She wrote, "It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020." 

Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram posts below:

Much before our Desi Girl made her debut in films in 2002, Priyanka won the Miss India beauty pageant in 2000 and the same year went on to win Miss World 2000 and Miss World Continental Queen of Beauty—Asia & Oceania. All of 17, Priyanka was the fifth Indian to win the Miss World pageant, taking her first steps into the entertainment industry. 

 

