WATCH: Priyanka Chopra’s adorable surprise for hubby Nick Jonas on his birthday will melt your heart

Nick Jonas recently turned a year older and wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been showering him with all the love in the world. On Thursday, 16th September, Nick Jonas turned 29, and decided to fly down from the UK to the USA amid her tight work schedule. And Priyanka did not stop there with the surprises. A video shared by a fan account has been going viral on the internet which features Nick being surprised with a huge five-tier cake by Priyanka.

In the video, one can see Nick, and his brothers Joe and Kevin on stage, as they have been touring in the US. There is a huge golf-themed 5-tier cake on the stage, presented to Nick by Priyanka. Apart from that, there are some balloons as well which have the words ‘Happy Birthday Nick’ written on them. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas sing happy birthday to Nick while he has a look at the birthday cake before noticing an envelope. Joe was quick to tease Nick and asked him, “Is it from wifey? Is she going to pop out of the cake?” Going along with the moment, Nick pauses for a moment, as if to check if Priyanka would really pop out of there. He then goes on to have a bite of the cake.

Sadly, Priyanka was not there at the concert as she had flown down just for a day to spend some time with Nick on his birthday.

Check out the video HERE.

Priyanka flew down to the USA to surprise Nick on his birthday. She had also wished her better half on social media. “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you," the actress wrote. Overwhelmed and smitten by his ladylove, Nick Jonas shared a loved-up picture called with Priyanka and wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone."

