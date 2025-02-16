WATCH: Priyanka Chopra waits for fan to fix her selfie camera as she leaves Mumbai after attending brother Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India for the wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. They got married on February 7 earlier his month in a lavish celebration attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Now, days later, the actress was spotted at the airport as she left from Mumbai.

On Sunday, February 16, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the airport while she was leaving from Mumbai. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was captured in the lens from afar. The actress was about to leave, but she stopped upon hearing the shutterbugs screaming to get a glimpse of her.

As usual, the actress took a moment to oblige them by posing and waving them with a sweet smile. The actress’ minimal mehendi also caught attention when she waved at the paps. In addition to this, the Desi Girl also fulfilled a fan's request by not only waiting for her to fix the camera, but also taking a selfie with her.

Priyanka Chopra leaves from Mumbai

For her latest outing, Chopra exuded casual fashion goals by sporting a mint-hued coordinated set on a bralette top with beige shoes. She also added a touch of style with a gray cap and black shades.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai nearly two weeks back on February 2, 2025, ahead of brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple got married following Hindu rituals in Mumbai and their intimate celebrations were attended by Parineeti Chopra, her parents and husband, Raghav Chadha, and Mannara Chopra among others.

Several pictures of the actress took over the internet as she danced her heart out on various pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Meanwhile, legendary actress Rekha, Anusha Dandekar, Nita Ambani with daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani also arrived to bless the newlyweds.

On the professional front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that Chopra is making her comeback in the Indian film industry with a South venture alongside Mahesh Babu.

As per an insider, helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film will be shot until the end of 2026 and is expected to be the big theatrical release in 2027. We also informed you that the film will be shot at studios in India and the US, as well as the African forests.