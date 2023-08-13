WATCH: Priyanka Chopra winning hearts with THIS gesture at Nick Jonas’ concert

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make for one of the most loved couples in town. The actress is often seen playing cheerleader at her husband’s shows and performances. Recently, Nick along with his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas, kicked off their tour in which they will be performing across the world. Priyanka was present at the opening night of the musical tour and also interacted with her fans. Her sweet gesture at the concert is winning hearts on the internet. Read on to know more about it.

Priyanka Chopra’s gesture at Nick Jonas’ concert wins hearts of fans

In a video shared by a fan, Priyanka Chopra can be seen entering the Yankees Stadium in New York City, the venue of the concert. She looked absolutely stunning in black checked crop top paired with a long black skirt. She was immediately surrounded by fans who were hooting and cheering for her, while her security team was keeping them away. PC asked the guards to “take it easy” and went on to greet the people present. This gesture of hers clicked with the netizens who appreciated her for her kindness. One fan commented, “Her saying ‘Take it easy, its ok’ to the security , wins my heart,” while another person said, “I would have passed out. She looks drop dead gorgeous.” Have a look:

In another video, Priyanka was seen talking to some people around her. Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner stood next to her. Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle and her daughter Alena Rose were also in attendance. All of them were present to support their respective husbands. One fan said, “I am crying right now. Beautiful moment,” and another comment read, “Love how supportive they are as a family.”

Another clip from the show has surfaced in which Priyanka can be seen getting emotional and wiping her tears as the Jonas Brothers performed the first song of the night on the stage.

After attending the concert, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Nick from the stadium and expressed her happiness and pride for him. She wrote, “My heart. So proud of you @nickjonas.” She also shared a photo of her hand which was covered in merchandise from the show.