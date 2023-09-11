WATCH: Priyanka Chopra's cheeky reply to fan who asks ‘what perfume do you wear’ at Jonas Brothers' concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are major couple goals. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January last year, perfectly juggle their personal and professional lives. Nick and Priyanka are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and PeeCee is often seen attending the Jonas Brothers’ concerts, and showing her support for her hubby Nick. On 9th September, the Jonas Brothers performed at the Dodgers Stadium, and a video from the concert shows Priyanka arriving with Preity Zinta. Meanwhile, another video showed her responding to a fan who asked her what perfume she wears.

Priyanka Chopra’s response to a fan who asked her what perfume she wears

A video that has been shared by Priyanka Chopra’s fan page on Instagram shows the actress in a jovial mood as she arrives for the Jonas Brothers concert in LA. She waved at her fans as she made her way to her seat. It was then that a fan asked, “What perfume do you wear?” Priyanka had a sassy reply, and she was heard saying, “That's just how I smell like!"

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Jonas Brothers concert with Preity Zinta

Meanwhile, another video that has been doing the rounds on social media shows Priyanka arriving at the concert with Preity Zinta. Preity looked lovely in a black top paired with a red checkered skirt, while Priyanka opted for a bold black cutout dress.

Last night, Preity Zinta also shared glimpses of her with Priyanka Chopra at the Jonas Brothers’ concert. In her caption, she thanked Priyanka for inviting her to the concert. “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan. #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting”, wrote Preity.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

