WATCH: Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu reveals why actress couldn’t attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot yesterday. They got married at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, and post the wedding ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests in Udaipur. While Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra could not attend the wedding, her mother Madhu Chopra arrived in Udaipur on Friday, and was present for all the wedding festivities. Now, after attending Parineeti and Raghav’s big day, Madhu Chopra, and Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra have left from Udaipur. They were spotted at Udaipur airport, and Madhu Chopra was seen indulging in a conversation with the paparazzi.

Madhu Chopra reveals why Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chopra’s wedding a miss

Early this morning, Siddharth Chopra and Madhu Chopra were spotted by the paparazzi at Udaipur Airport. As Madhu Chopra made her way to the airport, she was seen engaging in a conversation with the paparazzi. The paps asked her how the wedding was, to which she replied, “Bohot badhiya (very good).” The paps further asked her why Priyanka Chopra couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. Madhu Chopra confirmed that she had work commitments, which is why she had to give the wedding a miss. “Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working),” said Madhu Chopra.

The paps also questioned Madhu what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav at the wedding, to which she replied, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No lena dena.” She said that she gave lots of blessings to the newly married couple. When asked how Parineeti looked on her wedding day, Madhu said, “Arey waise hi khubsoorat hai. Aur achhi lag rahi thi. (She is very beautiful. She looked even more beautiful on her wedding). Check out the video below!

Priyanka Chopra’s message ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

While Priyanka couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding, she posted a message for them. On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Insta story and posted a happy picture of Parineeti. She wrote, “I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

