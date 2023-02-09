WATCH: Priyanka Chopra’s montage of memories with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie from holiday in Aspen-VIDEO
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has a massive following on social media, and the actress never fails to treat her 85 million followers on Instagram with some stunning pictures and glimpses from her day-to-day life. PeeCee is currently enjoying a holiday in Aspen, Colorado, with her hubby Nick Jonas, and their one-year-old baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick Jonas recently shared a set of pictures on his Instagram that showed him, Priyanka and Malti enjoying the snowy location. Now, Priyanka Chopra has shared a montage on Instagram, showcasing precious moments with Nick and Malti!
Priyanka Chopra shares pictures featuring Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie from Aspen holiday
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a reel, that shows a compilation of pictures from their Aspen trip. The montage features Nick Jonas, baby Malti Marie, and a few of Priyanka’s friends. The first picture shows Priyanka holding baby Malti in her arms, while Nick stands next to PeeCee, with his arm around her waist. This is followed by another snap that shows Priyanka sitting on a couch, holding Nick Jonas’ arm. Other pictures show Nick and Priyanka enjoying and playing in the snow with their friends. Malti Marie is also seen playing with her toys in one cute snap, while in another, she is seen looking cute wearing a hat. While the picture is a bit blurry, Priyanka has revealed baby Malti’s face in the snap.
In another picture, Priyanka is seen taking a selfie in the car, and her daughter Malti’s tiny feet are visible in the snap! Sharing the adorable montage, Priyanka wrote, “Hold your loved ones close.” Take a look!
When Priyanka Chopra revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face for the first time
A few days ago, the Jonas Brothers- Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They were joined by their family members for the special occasion. Priyanka Chopra and Maltie Marie attended the event, and pictures and videos from the ceremony showed baby Malti Marie's face for the first time.
Post the event, Nick Jonas spoke to Access Hollywood, and revealed that Malti was 'super chill' the whole time. "She was super chill the whole time. I was very impressed. It was wonderful to have her and my wife, (Chopra), out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to my parents," he said.
