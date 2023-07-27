WATCH: 'Proud' daddy Arjun Rampal shares video of daughter Myra Rampal as makes heads turn with her ramp walk

Actor Arjun Rampal recently embraced fatherhood for the second time with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. He was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia and has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra Rampal, with her. They have been separated since 2019. The actor has now shared a glimpse of his daughter Myra Rampal on the runway. Arjun also mentioned how he is proud of her achievements.

Arjun Rampal shares glimpse of daughter Myra from the ramp

Arjun Rampal was a proud father as he took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, to share a video and pictures of his daughter Myra Rampal from the runway. Myra recently walked the ramp for a couture show and looked gorgeous. Arjun also shared some behind-the-scenes snippets of her fashion show. Arjun captioned the post as, “So so proud of my little, @myra_rampal who’s currently killing it on the runway.”

Arjun Rampal’s friends and fans react to his post

Fans and admirers of Arjun, as well as his industry friends took to the comments and wished the father-daughter duo. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped a clapping emoji. Director Abhishek Kapoor said, “Wow.. she’s evolving so fast and so well.” Arjun’s other daughter and Myra’s sister Mahikaa Rampal wrote, “Obsessed.” Farhan Akhtar also dropped a raised hand and heart emoji.

The fans complimented Arjun’s daughter and suggested that she had her parents’ modeling genes. One fan said, “She looks like her mom !!! So beautiful and elegant.” Another person said, “Like father like daughter …” A comment stated, “She's a complete artist!!!!! She can do it all, from painting to modeling. You raised a wonderful girl.” An old acquaintance of Arjun recalled, “Nostalgic Arjun to see Meher’s and your daughter walk the ramp …..I used to work backstage with you and Meher between 1992-95 for many fashion shows -when we were students in NIFT Delhi ( haha when there was only one NIFT) this is really sweet …more power to Myra.. stay blessed.”

Just last week, Arjun had announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The actor had expressed his happiness and shared a health update of both mother and son, on his social media handle.

