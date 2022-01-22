WATCH: ‘Proud Maa’ Sushmita Sen sings Spanish song with daughter Alisha; Says ‘Life comes a full circle’

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen enjoys a massive fan following and credit goes to her wittiness and beauty. She has created a niche for herself in the film industry. Her Instagram is full of gorgeous pictures which are a treat to her loved ones. The Aarya actress also shares a sweet and strong bond with her daughters. Recently, she took to her gram to give a small glimpse of the sweet mother-daughter moment with Alisha and added a heart-melting caption with it too.

In the video, Sushmita and Alisha can be seen singing along to the Main Hoo Naa actress’ favourite Spanish song in a car. The track was La Soledad which is a popular Spanish song from the 90s. Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “#lasoledad A Spanish song I’ve loved since my teenage…and now my teenager sings along with me!!! Aah, life comes a full circle!!! May you always find the courage to sing through life’s journey Alisah Shona…This memory I will cherish a lifetime!!! #proudmaa.”

She further wrote, “@laurapausini YOU ROCK!!! I love you guys #sharing #apieceofmyheart #duggadugga #happyweekend.” Her post left her fans in awe!

See Sushmita’s post here

Sushmita had adopted two daughters Renee and Alisha and shares an unbreakable bond with both of them. On the work front, she was last seen in Aarya 2. The web series had garnered much love and appreciation from her fans and critics.

