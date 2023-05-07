WATCH: 'Proud mom' Gauri Khan spots a special someone outside her office; Can you guess?

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is a well-known interior designer. She is quite active on social media and often offers glimpses of her top-notch work to her fans. On Sunday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a video from her office. A proud mommy spotted Suhana Khan's massive hoarding outside her office. The star kid recently made waves after she bagged her first international brand endorsement.

Gauri Khan cheers for her daughter Suhana Khan

In the video, Gauri is seen flaunting her daughter's hoarding outside her office. In the hoarding, Suhana is seen sporting a red outfit and a matching lip colour. Gauri shared the video on her handle and wrote, "Guess who I spotted at the office today?" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, Suhana reacted to it. She dropped kiss and red heart emojis in the comments section. Malaika Arora wrote, "Awwwwww." Maheep Kapoor commented, "Faaabbbbbb. love it." Neha Dhupia, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Amrita Arora were all heart. Even fans were seen gushing over her post. A fan commented, "Adorable thing shared by youuu @suhanakhan2 you have super cool parents." Another fan wrote, "Aww that's so cuteeeee."

Recently, even Shah Rukh was seen cheering for Suhana after her ad was launched. He shared a video on social media and wrote, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and it will be released soon on Netflix.

