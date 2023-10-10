WATCH: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda indulge in fun banter with paps at airport as they return from Amritsar

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. Their chemistry oozes heartwarming romance and the two have never shied away from giving major couple goals to fans. While the lovebirds have often been spotted together in public, recently, they were seen at the airport walking hand in hand, and notably, Kriti seemed to be in a joyful mood as she engaged in a fun banter with the paparazzi. Check out the duo’s video inside!

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda spotted at airport together

The lovebirds were spotted at the airport earlier today. Donning a plain white kurta along with a pair of black sunglasses, Pulkit looked as charming as ever. Meanwhile, Kriti styled her outfit by donning a mint green glittery kurti and pairing the same with a pair of earrings. Her smile acted as a cherry on top of a cake for her fans. Walking hand in hand, the duo set some serious couple goals.

Notably, Kriti also engaged in a fun conversation with the paparazzi present at the airport as she joked about creating a “pathway”, wherein nobody would be allowed to step in. The lovebirds were arriving back from their visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

Check out the video below!

Pulkit Samrat’s visit to Golden Temple with ladylove Kriti

Actor Pulkit Samrat has been absorbing the success of his latest release Fukrey 3. As the film soared at the box office, the actor paid a visit to the holy shrine along with Kriti Kharbanda.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of the duo’s visit and captioned it, “Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as #Fukrey3 surpasses 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty. May Wahe Guru always watch over us. Big cheers to the incredible team of #Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours!”

