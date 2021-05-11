WATCH: Radhe is 'Salman Khan 2.0' feels Randeep Hooda; Disha Patani says Salman found his role to be relatable

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on Eid 2021. Ahead of the release, in a video, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Prabhudeva can be seen talking about Salman Khan and his character Radhe.

On Eid, is all set to bring Eidi for his fans with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and despite the current situation, the film is all set to release on OTT platform as well as cinemas worldwide. Now, ahead of the release, the makers released a video where other actors like Randeep Hooda, , Jackie Shroff along with director Prabhudeva are seen introducing the character Radhe played by Salman Khan. While Randeep dubbed the character as Salman Khan 2.0, Disha explained why she felt that the superstar may have felt relatable to the role.

Not just co-actors, Salman himself spoke about the character Radhe in the video. The superstar said, "My character talks less, but whatever he says, is right." Disha is seen shedding light on Salman's character Radhe as well. She says he is a fearless guy who is ready to give up his life to fight for the right. Disha also goes on to explain why she feels Salman must have related to the character. She says, "I'm sure he found it very relatable as he is always there to help people, he's an amazing person and he's fearless too." Later, Randeep Hooda describes Radhe as 'strong & soft at the same time with a sense of humour.'

Take a look at the video:

Randeep also adds, "Radhe is Salman Khan 2.0." Jackie Shroff also makes an appearance and says that just Salman's character Radhe is on screen, in the same way, the superstar is off the screen. "Zyada farak nahi hai (Not much difference between the two)," added Shroff. Prabhudeva felt that the character was 'tailor made' for Salman. Randeep ended the video by saying that Radhe is an ode to Salman Khan.

The film is all set to release on OTT and cinemas at the same time on May 13, 2021. The trailer has received a great response and the songs like Seeti Maar, Dil De Diya, Zoom Zoom are already trending chartbusters from the film. Fans have waited for over a year for the release of the film and now, it is all set to arrive on Eid.

