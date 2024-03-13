WATCH: Radhika Merchant does garba with Orry in this UNSEEN clip from Jamnagar; fans call them 'cutest duo'

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has become a notable figure in social circles, mingling with celebrities at various events. His genuine personality, distinct style, and playful interactions with the paparazzi have earned him recognition. Recently, Orry made waves attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Now, he's delighted his followers by sharing an exclusive video capturing a heartwarming moment of him and Radhika dancing together during garba.

Watch Radhika Merchant and Orry do garba

Orry shared a delightful video on Instagram featuring Radhika Merchant, the bride-to-be, dancing alongside him in a garba. This unseen footage captures a moment from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Orry captioned the video, "Rhythm and @radhikamerchant."

Take a look:

Netizens react to Radhika Merchant and Orry's video

Fans quickly chimed in with their reactions in the comments section. One fan exclaimed, "Radhika: Orry is totally rocking the Dandia! Wow." Another fan expressed, "Orry and Radhika together, the cutest duo." Yet another commented, "Orry is such a cutie, man." One fan likened them to "two cute school kids playing Garba." Another admirer simply stated, "Orry and Radhika both look adorable." Lastly, one fan couldn't help but express, "Orry Too Cute."

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have captivated attention as one of the grandest events in recent memory. Bringing together not just Bollywood stars but also global personalities like Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump, the three-day extravaganza was truly spectacular.

In a conversation with Vogue US, Radhika shared the reasoning behind their choice of Jamnagar for the celebrations. She explained that it's a tribute to their roots and family history, as it holds deep meaning for Anant and is where he spends much of his time. Radhika described Jamnagar as their spiritual home, where their hearts truly belong. She also expressed gratitude for the privilege of this experience and hoped that their wedding would raise awareness for Vantara, the world's largest animal rehabilitation center, which is close to their hearts.

