WATCH: Raees actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time; seals the deal with businessman Salim Karim

Actress Mahira Khan is a popular name in Pakistan. She started her career as a VJ and slowly moved to acting in award-winning Pakistani films like Bol and Humsafar. She made waves in the Hindi film industry after making her Bollywood debut in the year 2017 with the action-romance movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress had married her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari in 2007 in a traditional wedding ceremony. However, the marriage ended up in 2015. Now, Mahira got married for the second time with her boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim.

Mahira Khan ties the knot for the second time

Happiness has finally knocked the doors of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who got married for the second time to Salim Karim. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mahira’s talent manager Anushay Talha Khan shared some inside videos from the beautiful ceremony that got the couple married in front of their close ones. Mahira can be seen wearing a beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil that covered her face. As for the groom, he wore a black sherwani with a matching pajama coupled with an icy blue turban. As she walked towards Karim, he got emotional and was seen shedding tears of joy. The couple then met at the altar where Mahira's to-be husband lifted the veil, saw his bride and planted a tender kiss on her head. They gave each other a warm hug which is enough to melt the toughest of hearts. Amidst the cheering and clapping and the love showered by their guests, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony.

Daily Pakistan had earlier reported that the actress was to get married for the second time in a hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab. In an interview, Mahira Khan had opened up about her painful divorce and nurturing her baby boy Azlaan as a single mother. “Post Azu, I knew my marriage was…even prior, I think. But I think you let it go on and you love the person, who is your childhood sweetheart. But I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby, I was scared,” she said.

