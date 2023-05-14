WATCH: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as the actress grooves to Ve Maahi; Fans call them ‘cutest’

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are finally engaged! After much speculation about the lovebirds, the two finally got engaged in Delhi in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family. Parineeti and Raghav, who were first spotted together by the paparazzi after a dinner date in Mumbai earlier this year, remained tight-lipped about their relationship. While it was being reported that the couple would get engaged on 13th May, neither Parineeti nor Raghav confirmed it.

Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti and Raghav look breathtaking in the photos and videos shared from their engagement. A cute video has surfaced on the internet that shows Parineeti and Raghav head over heels in love with each other. In the video, the romantic track from Kesari, 'Ve Maahi' can be heard playing in the background. Parineeti wraps her hands around Raghav's arms and lip-syncs to the song. As she vibes to the song, Raghav turns towards her and lands a kiss on the actress's cheeks and then wraps her in a hug.

Watch the video here:

Fans react

Parineeti, as usual, looks breathtaking in a light beige-coloured Manish Malhotra ensemble, while Raghav Chadha also looks dapper in an ivory-hued achkan, designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Parineeti's industry friends wished the couple as soon as she dropped the photos on social media. Reacting to the video, fans showered their love on the couple. The video is so cute that netizens couldn't help but gush over the video. One user wrote, "Omg she’s so in love with him." Another commented, "Such cute couple God blessed them always." Other users wrote, "So cute; both look so perfect with each other."

