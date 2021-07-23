WATCH: Raj Kundra leaves from Byculla jail for his court appearance in pornography case

’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been all over the headlines for the past few days. He has been arrested in a pornography case on July 19 and was sent to judicial custody till July 23. His custody ends today and was seen being taken to the court for further proceedings. To note, his arrest came as a shock for everyone. As reported he is accused of making porn films and publishing them through mobile applications. His name surfaced after an adult film racket was busted and it is said he is the key conspirator in the case.

The video of him being taken to the court is going viral. The renowned businessman was seen leaving Byculla jail today with policemen surrounding him. Raj wore a white T-shirt and a black mask. He did not make any statement. The actress was also nowhere to be seen. It is worth mentioning here that after his arrest many reports are coming out. One of the reports also claims that he avoided arrest till now by bribing Crime Branch officers with Rs 25 lakh.

The report further says that Arvind Srivastava also known as Yash Thakur, the kingpin of the porn racket that was busted in March, had complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) about Kundra offering a bribe.

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale had released a statement that read as, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

