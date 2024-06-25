WATCH: Rajkummar Rao seeks blessings from Jeetendra, touches his feet at Srikanth success bash

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Srikanth. The biographical film is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries. Rajkummar plays a titular role in the Tushar Hiranandani directorial.

On June 24, the Srikanth team organized a success bash after receiving positive responses from the audience. A heartwarming moment from its celebration party has caught our attention on Instagram.

Rajkummar Rao meets Jeetendra

In a video posted on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao can be seen meeting veteran actor Jeetendra at the success bash of Srikanth. Both Rajkummar and Jeetendra posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

The clip shows Srikanth actor bending down to touch Jeetendra's feet while seeking his blessings.

Rajkummar Rao then receives a warm hug from the senior actor.

While Rajkummar wore a green shirt and black trousers for the success party, the 82-year-old actor opted for a sweatshirt with a jacket and trousers.

Celebrities who attended the Srikanth success bash

Apart from them, Jeetendra's son, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor also attended the success party of Srikanth. Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth co-star, actor Sharad Kelkar was also among other attendees.

Other celebrities, who were invited to the bash, include producer Bhushan Kumar, singer Udit Narayan, and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Akshay Kumar praised Srikanth

On May 17, Akshay Kumar shared his review of Rajkummar Rao's film, Srikanth, on Instagram. Akshay posted an Instagram story while acknowledging the movie.

Akshay called Srikanth a "must-watch" movie and added, "Picture dekh ke mazza aa gaya." He also praised Rajkummar for his performance while saying that he should start giving acting classes. He called Srikanth actor "brilliant".

Rajkummar Rao had reacted to Akshay's review on Instagram. He thanked Khiladi Kumar in his post.

"...Aapse hi seekhte hain sir (We learn from you sir). You’re the best," his Instagram story reads.

All about Srikanth

Srikanth also stars Alaya F, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar in crucial roles. The film depicts the story of Srikanth Bolla who built his company, Bollant Industries, in 2012, to employ differently-abled workers and create eco-friendly items.

The film was released on May 10, 2024.

