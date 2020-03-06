WATCH: Rajpal Yadav & Meezaan Jaffery will leave you in splits with their TikTok video from Hungama 2 sets

Meezan shared a video on Friday which shows him and Rajpal Yadav goofing around. In the video, Meezan is asked by Pranita if he will hit his best friend for 1000 rupees. Check out his reaction below.

His first film may have not raked in the desired money at the box office, but actor Meezan Jaffery is raring to go with his next film. Starring in Hungama 2 opposite Pranitha Subhash and the talented Rajpal Yadav, the trio recently popped on our timeline with a hilarious TikTok video. Meezan, who is low-key active on TikTok, shared a video on Friday which shows him and Rajpal Yadav goofing around. In the video, Meezan is asked by Pranita if he will hit his best friend for 1000 rupees.

Without thinking twice he slaps Rajapl and takes the cash from Pranita. He then splits the 1000 buck between him and Rajpal while saying, "500 tera, 500 mera." Their hilarious dancing is a real treat for fans. Rajpal and Meezan's fun but brief encounter proves that the duo may cause a laughter riot in Hungama 2.

Check out Meezan's hilarious TikTok Video below:

Apart from Meezan, Rajpal and Pranita, Hungama 2 also stars and Paresh Rawal in the leading roles. The 2003 film was a laughter riot starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead while Paresh Rawal was seen in a key role boosting the comic value of the film.

The film's first poster has also generated a decent buzz and is being directed by Priyadarshan. The film is slated to release a day before Independence Day -- on August 14.

