WATCH: Rakesh Roshan celebrates 74th birthday with Jeetendra, Prem Chopra; Serve major friendship goals

We’ve seen several Bollywood celebs being friends in the industry for a very long time. In a prolong career, they tend to develop an unbreakable bond. Much like the friendships seen on-screen, the older generation sets friendship goals for the younger generation. From Anupam Kher and late actor Satish Kaushik to Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, there are certain bonds who’ve outgrown any competitiveness and jealousy. All they have is pure love and respect for each other. One such squad in the industry is that of veteran actor- filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who celebrated his 74th birthday with his best buddies.

Rakesh Roshan’s birthday video serving major friendship goals

Actor turned director Rakesh Roshan has treated audiences with several remarkable films in a long career span. Celebrating his 74th birthday today, the Koi..Mil Gaya director today, on September 06th, posted a video from his birthday celebrations where we can spot his industry friends. In the joyous video, we can see veterans like Jeetendra, Prem Chopra and others as he cuts the cake. He has been friends with them for over 50 years now. He captioned the post, “50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude. (along with a folded hand emoji)”. Have a look:

Birthday wishes pour for the renowned actor-director

Soon after the video was posted, several heartfelt birthday wishes started to pour for the eminent filmmaker. Popular actor Rohit Roy commented, “How sweet is this happy birthday Guddu ji”, while veteran actor Anupam Kher wished his Khel director writing, “Happy birthday ji. Love c and prayers always”

About Rakesh Roshan

While Rakesh entertained audiences with his onscreen presence since his debut in 1970 with Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani till late 80’s. His distinctive roles in movies like Aankhon Aankohn Mein, Hamari Bahu Alka amongst others reminded fans that he is a powerhouse. Adding another feather to his hat, the actor put on the director’s hat and delivered iconic films such as Karan Arjun, Koi Mil Gaya, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Krrish franchise and many more.

Amongst his several directorial’s his Krrish franchise has been loved the most by the audience.

Fans were quite intrigued to know if Krrish 4 is happening. Throwing light on the same, Rakesh Roshan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla had informed, “I won’t make Krrish 4 till I am not satisfied from inside. We have got the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel, there is some scope of improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superhero. We have got a great story and we are now just retouching it.”







