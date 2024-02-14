WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh arrives at Jackky Bhagnani’s house on Valentine’s Day ahead of their wedding

The much-adored love-birds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to exchange their wedding vows in Goa. Ahead of their big wedding, preparations are also in full swing. It was just a couple of days back that the duo was papped outside designer Tarun Tahiliani’s store. Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the bride-to-be was spotted outside her husband-to-be Jackky’s house.

Rakul Preet Singh papped outside beau Jackky Bhagnani's house

Today, on Feb 14, a while back, Rakul Preet Singh was papped outside her husband-to-be Jackky Bhagnani’s house. In the video shared by the paps, the actress was seen arriving in her car as she entered the building. Though the windscreen was raised, the bride-to-be acknowledged the paps by waving at them. In the video, she is seen sporting a green top.

Take a look:

Invitation card of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

It is worth mentioning that amidst all the wedding festivities, Pinkvilla got our hands on the celebrity couple's stunning wedding invitation card. The first page exudes a floral charm, with a charming blend of pink and blue hues. A gorgeous white couch, adorned with blue and white cushions, steals the spotlight as it sits against the backdrop of white brick walls.

In addition to this, a blue door leads to a beautiful beach. In the midst of it all, the logo of the lovebirds accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's playful hashtag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI' catches the eyeballs. Furthermore, the next page has detailed information about the Pheras. With a royal mandap setup in the picture, the second page has the text ‘Pheras Wednesday 21 February 2024’.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally ready to take the plunge and get married! After being in a relationship for a few years, they have decided to tie the knot on February 21, 2024, in the breathtaking location of Goa. According to a close source, the couple has chosen Goa as their wedding destination.

It stated, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be serene.”

Notably, the couple had originally planned their wedding abroad. However, they made last-minute changes to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for prominent families to conduct their festivities within India.

