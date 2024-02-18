WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani arrive at Goa airport for their marriage; don’t miss their pre-wedding glow

Currently, all eyes are on actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they are set to get married in a luxurious location in South Goa. After taking the Almighty’s blessings earlier today, the couple flew to the city that’s very close to their hearts to tie the knot.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at Goa airport ahead of their wedding

It’s been a while since Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating each other. After showing love to each other on social media multiple times and being spotted together on various occasions, the celebrity couple has finally decided to become man and wife. To kick-start their wedding ritual, the couple has finally arrived in Goa from where they will return as a newly wedded couple.

In the video, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani was seen exiting the Goa airport with his little nephew and niece. For a comfortable travel experience, he kept his outfit casual and wore a printed shirt which he paired with a pair of black pants and matching shoes. Following him was his bride-to-be, actress Rakul who looked pretty in her vibrant orange pant suit that she wore on top of a popping pink crop top. She sported white sneakers as the couple moved together towards their car. As the paparazzi requested the couple to pose together, she even asked them to be careful. Don’t miss out on the glow on their face.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani jet off to Goa in style with family for their wedding