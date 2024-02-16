WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani commence pre-wedding festivities as latter hosts dhol night at his house; Report

Currently, all eyes are on actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani who are going to be married soon. The couple has been very vocal about their relationship online and have also been spotted together on various occasions. As they inch towards their D-day, the soon-to-be bride was spotted arriving at her future husband’s house with all her family and close ones.

Rakul Preet Singh arrives at Jackky Bhagnani’s house for first pre-wedding festivity

A couple of hours ago, decked beautifully, Rakul Preet Singh arrived at her future house in which she might be staying with her husband-to-be Jackky Bhagnani. According to India Today, the couple kickstarted their wedding festivities with a happening and fun dhol night that was hosted at Jackky’s residence. In the clip, the actress was seen sitting inside her swanky luxury car with her parents and brother. They were followed by an entourage of cars that had their close relatives seated inside.

Take a look:

The couple will be tying the knot on February 21 in an intimate wedding ceremony which is going to be held at a luxurious hotel in South Goa. Sharing the reason behind them having their wedding in the city, a source close to the couple informed us, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene.”

Apparently, Rakul and Jackky decided to get married in India at the last minute after initially finalizing a location in the Middle East. A source close to the development shared, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

According to ETimes, not one but five designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu and Nikhil, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta will be dressing up the Bollywood couple for multiple wedding functions.

