WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to don Tarun Tahiliani's outfits for wedding? Couple spotted outside store

The lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a couple of days. The wedding preparations have started already and amidst this, the couple was spotted visiting the store of designer Tarun Tahiliani which led to speculations that their wedding outfits might be designed by him.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit designer Tarun Tahiliani's store

On February 12, a video on Instagram shows Rakul Preet Singh and her would-be husband and actor Jackky Bhagnani visiting the store of designer Tarun Tahiliani in Mumbai for their wedding shopping. The couple is likely to don the designer's outfits on their special day.

The actress was seen posing with her parents. For the shopping day, Rakul wore a black-and-white printed long top and jeans and paired them with sunglasses. On the other hand, Jackky was seen in an all-black outfit.

Have a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation card

Amidst the preparation, Pinkvilla has managed to get their hands on the couple's adorable wedding invitation card. The front page gives off floral vibes, featuring a delightful combination of pink and blue. A white couch adorned with blue and white cushions takes center stage, positioned against white brick walls. A blue door leads to a beautiful beach. In the midst of it all, the couple's logo accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's playful hashtag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI' grabs the attention.

The next page has the information about the Pheras. With a royal mandap setup in the picture, the second page has the text ‘Pheras Wednesday 21 February 2024’.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot as their wedding is scheduled for February 21, 2024, in the beautiful destination of Goa. A source close to the couple shared the reason behind them choosing Goa as their wedding destination.

The source said, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be serene.”

According to sources, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani originally planned to have their wedding in a different country. But they changed their plans at the eleventh hour, opting to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for prominent families to conduct their festivities within India.

