WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh spotted in the city ahead of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Right now, everyone is eagerly watching actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they prepare for their upcoming wedding. They've been open about their relationship on social media and have been seen together at many events. As they get closer to their wedding day, the soon-to-be bride was recently spotted.

Rakul Preet Singh spotted ahead of her wedding

Today, on February 16, popular actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in the city donning a casual attire ahead of her much awaited wedding with her beau Jackky Bhagnani. She wore a blue and white top paired with jeans as she stepped out of her car.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding details

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for a three-day wedding celebration in Goa, commencing with pre-wedding rituals on February 19 and the wedding ceremony on February 21. In line with their eco-friendly approach, they have opted out of traditional physical invitations and have prohibited the use of fireworks. The couple has appointed a team to evaluate the environmental impact, determining the number of trees to be planted as part of their green initiative.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding venue

According to a recent report from India Today, someone familiar with Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's situation mentioned that, Selecting ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple's preference for elegance and opulence. This expansive property, nestled in the serene landscapes of Goa, offers an ideal backdrop for an intimate and luxurious celebration.”

As per the description on the ITC Hotel's website, the ITC Grand Goa has 246 rooms and offers direct access to Arossim Beach. It covers 45 acres of lush landscaped grounds and features Indo-Portuguese design elements. According to information from Makemytrip.com, room rates at the ITC Grand Goa range from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have recently modified their wedding plans, choosing an Indian destination instead of one overseas.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get back to work after the wedding

Although they've chosen a lavish location in South Goa for their wedding, it's rumored that they won't be going on their honeymoon right away because they have work commitments to fulfill. A source informed Bombay Times about this, “It’s a beach wedding. Rakul and Jackky are both avid lovers of beach destinations. Hence, the beach setting seemed perfect for their big day. There are no immediate honeymoon plans, as the couple will get back to work right after the wedding. Rakul will be working almost three days before the wedding ceremonies begin and plans to resume work within a week.”

