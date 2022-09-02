WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh turns up the heat with white corset top and pants; Says 'Cuttputlli is now all yours'

Rakul Preet Singh who got appreciated for her performance in 'Runway 34' ever since it got released on OTT, is set for her next project 'Cuttputtli'. The film has been released on Hotstar and Rakul seems quite excited about it. The film stars the actress along with Akshay Kumar . Now, in a new video, setting major fashion goals, Rakul wore a white coloured dress with a pair of heels making her fans go gaga over it.

Rakul posted a BTS reel from the promotions where she's seen first dressed as her character from the film with her hair tied back. We then see the actress looking elegant in an-all white attire. She's seen sporting a white corset top with trousers. A gold shiny neckpiece adds a great contrast to the attire.

In 2022, Kumar's first release was Bachchhan Paandey, where he played the titular role of a gangster, a name derived from Kumar's character in the 2008 film Tashan. The film paired him with Kriti Sanon and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

His next release was the historical film Samrat Prithviraj, which was based on the life of the Hindu warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. It also starred Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and debutant Manushi Chhillar. Released theatrically on 3 June 2022, the film opened to mixed reviews. His other movie Raksha Bandhan which was released on the extended weekend of 5 days on 11th August received mixed reviews.

As on date, Cuttputlli is all set to premiere on September 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is said to be the remake of the Tamil film, Ratsasan. Post that, Akshay has Ram Setu, Oh My God! 2 and Capsule Gill lined up for release.

Her first release in 2022 came with the action film Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial debut. This was followed by the release of Runway 34 in which she starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Singh has seven upcoming films in various stages of production. She has signed two Tamil films: S. Shankar's vigilante-action film Indian 2 and the science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She has four upcoming Hindi films. She will also be featured in Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy Thank God alongside Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G in which she is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will play the lead in the social family entertainer film Chhatriwali directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Rakul will pair up with Akshay Kumar in Mission Cinderella. She also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled 31 October Ladies Night.

