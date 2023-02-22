WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor dances on Chaiyya Chaiyya and other hit songs as he wraps up Animal's Punjab schedule

Ranbir Kapoor , the popular Bollywood star is on a high in both his professional and personal lives. The actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar , which is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The talented actor is currently busy with the shooting of Animal , the much-awaited action drama which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor and his team recently wrapped up the Punjab schedule of the much-awaited film, on Tuesday.

In the videos which are now going viral on social media, Ranbir Kapoor is seen shaking a leg to some of the most-celebrated Bollywood chartbusters including Shah Rukh Khan 's Dil Se song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', Hrithik Roshan 's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai number 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', and his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani number 'Dilliwali Girlfriend'. In the videos, the talented actor looks simply dapper in a casual white t-shirt, which he paired with a black jacket and a pair of black trousers. He was also seen sporting his signature 'Animal' look in semi-long hair and a thick beard.

About Animal

The recently released location videos suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ambitious project is an out-and-out action film, with layers of psychological drama. Ranbir Kapoor is playing a grey-shaded role in the film which features senior actor Anil Kapoor in the role of his father. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the movie, which features Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Bipin Karki, and others in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga aims to make Animal a complete entertainment package that is specially made to please the sensibility of the Indian masses, despite having a strong base of a well-written script. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is slated to get a massive pan-Indian release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.