WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others arrive at Mahesh Bhatt’s home ahead of Christmas

B-town is currently taken over by Christmas fever. While everyone is busy decorating their trees and hosting parties, Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others were spotted visiting parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan on Christmas Eve.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others arrive at Mahesh Bhatt’s residence

As we slowly inch towards the jolly Christmas and get ready for the celebration, actress Alia Bhatt went to visit her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan at their Mumbai home. Along with them were her sister Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

In a video, the IT couple of Bollywood, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, were seen arriving together in a car along with Shaheen. After having a gala time with the entire clan, all of them were spotted leaving the venue. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a lime-colored frilled dress that exuded party vibes. Don’t miss the reindeer hairband she sported cutely.

Take a look:

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor didn’t disappoint the fashion police with his casual yet stylish look. For the night, he wore a beige-hued pant with a white t-shirt and a black waistcoat. Shaheen decided to go glam and cozy for the night in a black velvet floor-length dress while actress Pooja Bhatt also wore a kurta and pant set in black. Director-producer Mahesh Bhatt kept it casual in a pair of black pants and a sweatshirt of the same color.

Advertisement

Christmas in B-town

Not just the Bhatts, but all of B-town is celebrating the festival in their own way. Parineeti Chopra flew to London with her husband Raghav Chadha to celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding. Sharing a lovely picture of themselves, she wrote, “Falling on my Santa for life.”

Take a look:

It was also a very special Christmas for Ananya Panday as she hosted her first party in her new Mumbai apartment. Sharing glimpses of the gala night, the Dream Girl 2 actress penned, “First Christmas at my home. secret Santa, loads of food, and laughter with my oldest friends. Couldn’t be more grateful.”

Take a look:

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas!

ALSO READ: PICS: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Ananya Panday hosts first Christmas party at new home; expresses gratitude