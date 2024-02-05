WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt return to Mumbai with Raha after video from Ambani residence in Jamnagar goes viral

Bollywood seems to be gearing up for yet another big fat Indian wedding. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot to Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen jetting off from Mumbai’s private airport to an undisclosed location.

But later a video of the couple from Jamnagar surfaced which made the fans believe that they were there rehearsing for their performance at the wedding. And now we caught a glimpse of the couple arriving back to the bay with their little bundle of joy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return to Mumbai with Raha

In the video posted by the popular paparazzi handle Manav Manglani, we can see the trio getting out of Mumbai’s private airport. Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a light blue colored sweatshirt that he pairs with light blue denim, completing his look with white sports shoes and a black cap. After he sits in the car, we can see Alia Bhatt exiting the gate with Raha in her hand. The actress looks cute in a green tee while Raha can be seen in white attire.

Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

Recently, a fan club of Ranbir Kapoor shared a video featuring Anant Ambani casually strolling alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It appears that they were at their Jamnagar residence, where the Bollywood duo came to practice for a potential performance at the Ambani wedding.

Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has two major projects in the pipeline. The first one is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana wherein he will be essaying the role of Lord Ram. As per reports, South sensation Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita Ji and KGF star Yash will be seen in the role of Raavan. It is said that the team will be shooting the film in London and India.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in the recently announced Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Love & War. The film features a dream casting of Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and we bet fans cannot wait to watch it.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's most recent appearance was in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she starred alongside Ranveer Singh. The film garnered positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

The actress is currently involved in the shooting of Vasan Bala's project Jigra, in which she is also a co-producer alongside Karan Johar. Additionally, as we already mentioned the actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

