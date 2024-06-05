WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out with daughter Raha to see their under-construction house; trio visits site in new car

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to move to their dream home with their daughter Raha Kapoor very soon. The couple often gets spotted visiting their under-construction house.

Likewise, today, June 5, they visited the site with their daughter, and in the video, they were seen arriving in their new car.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor visit their under-construction house

A video on Instagram shows Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arriving with their daughter Raha Kapoor and the actress's sister Shaheen Bhatt to the site of their under-construction house. They visited the site in their new car.

The video also showed Ranbir holding his baby girl in his arms while Alia and Shaheen entered their under-construction house.

Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to move into new house with their daughter Raha this Diwali

The Hindustan Times recently reported that the construction work is in full swing and the couple might movie to the house in the upcoming months.

The publication quoted a source saying, “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to. In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year.”

It’s also reported that Alia Bhatt is ‘overlooking the decor of the place’ which holds an emotional significance to the family and also mentioned that the entire family is excited to move to this new space with the little munchkin.

“Stepping into the house with Raha will be a special memory for everyone for sure. It is the house where Ranbir grew up. Now, Ranbir as well as Alia wants to see Raha grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her,” added the insider.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

On the professional front, Ranbir who was recently seen in Animal, will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and more. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in the pipeline. Apart from these, RK also has Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra which also stars The Archies fame Vedang Raina.

