WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return to Mumbai post dreamy NYC vacay; pose with fans at airport

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on a vacation in New York City along with their daughter Raha, and finally, they returned to town as the paparazzi clicked them at the Mumbai airport. While on vacation, Alia shared a lot of videos and photos from their time spent together. In fact, recently they also met Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan and the latter shared the photo on social media and surprised everyone.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in town

After spending quite a long time in New York, one of the most talked about couples from Bollywood is back in town. Well, after taking over the internet many times with photos and videos that Alia Bhatt shared from their New York vacation, the couple is back in Mumbai.

In fact, earlier today, they were spotted at the airport by shutterbugs, and as seen in the video, the couple opted out for a comfy and casual look. While Ranbir can be seen wearing a sky blue co-ord set paired with a white hat, black sunglasses, and white shoes, Alia can be seen wearing a white loose t-shirt, black loose jeans, white shoes, and black sunglasses. Interestingly, after the couple was spotted at the airport, fans started clicking with them and Ranbir was seen being very welcoming as he calmly attended to the fans. Have a look:

Fans react

After the video went viral of the couple's arrival back in Mumbai, fans started reacting. While one of them wrote, "Best couple of Bollywood," another one wrote, "Only love for them."

Work front of Ranbir Kapoor

Work-wise, Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up to be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film would also feature Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role.

Work front of Alia Bhatt

Alia is currently basking in the success of her latest film titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also starred Ranveer Singh in a lead role. Karan Johar's directorial also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Well, the cherry on top was when Alia won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

