WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return to Mumbai post vacay; Paps are all praise for song Tum Kya Mile

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The couple has been busy with their respective projects in the past and also has been performing duties to their daughter Raha Kapoor. Recently, the duo along with their daughter jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time together. On June 29, a while ago, the Brahmastra couple returned to Mumbai from their vacation as they were papped together at the airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai post vacay

In a video shared by paparazzi, the couple was seen posing for the cameras after settling their daughter Raha inside a car. Alia and Ranbir got aside and obliged the paps for photos. And, the couple made sure the media persons do not click their little one.

The Brahmastra actress wore a white casual t-shirt and printed palazzo while her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor opted for a blue tee and denim. The couple was smiling while posing for the paparazzi.

During the airport appearance, a paparazzi praised the song Tum Kya Mile from the upcoming Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which was released recently. In return, the actress thanked the paps with a big smile.

On June 28, Alia and Ranbir were seen together shopping at a mall in Dubai. They posed with a man and that picture went viral on social media. Both Ranbir and Alia twinned in black.

Work front of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. The film will be released on August 11. Apart from that, the actress is set to feature in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The family drama film directed by Karan Johar will be released on July 28. The cast of the film also includes Ranveer Singh in the lead male role, Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Anand, and others in significant roles.

