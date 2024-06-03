WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcome a brand new swanky car; is it worth Rs 2.5 crore? Find out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple has a passion for buying new cars and has an impressive collection of luxurious cars.

A while ago, a video of a new luxury car arriving at the couple's apartment went viral on social media, and it led fans to understand that they bought a new vehicle.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt buy car for a whopping amount

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a swanky Lexus LM, a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), into their family. According to CarTrade.com, the worth of this new car is around 2 - 2.5 crore.

A video of the car arriving at the couple's apartment Vaastu surfaced on social media. Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Kapoor was recently seen in Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and others. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Up next, he is gearing up for Ramayana. In Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Ranbir is set to portray the character of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi and Yash are reportedly essaying the parts of Sita and Ravana, respectively. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film went on floors in Mumbai on April 2.

A source close to the development had disclosed, “A set has been created at Film City, and that’s where the journey of this divine film begins. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process.”

On the other hand, he also has Love & War, co-starring Alia and Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in the upcoming Vasan Bala's directorial Jigra. The shooting for the film was done, and the cast also features The Archies star Vedang Raina. It is slated to be released on September 27, 2024.

