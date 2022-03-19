WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s leaked dance sequence from Luv Ranjan’s untitled film

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans might be missing his presence on the big screen, but they are in for a treat as the actor is coming up with some big projects. After creating buzz for Brahmastra and Shamshera, Ranbir is now making headlines for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled project. The movie will feature Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with the Aashiqui 2 actress. Interestingly, the duo has been shooting for the film in Delhi these days.

And as per a recent update, a video of their dance sequence from the film has made its way to the internet and is going viral. In the video, Ranbir looked dapper in his blue kurta, while Shraddha was seen wearing a yellow saree and had kept her tresses open. Apparently, the dance sequence is from a wedding set-up in the movie which is being shot at a grand location and had several background dancers. The viral video also gave a glimpse of Ranbir and Shraddha’s chemistry which got the fans excited.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s leaked video:

According to media reports, this Luv Ranjan directorial is a romantic comedy. Interestingly, the movie will also mark Boney Kapoor’s acting debut as he will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s father in the movie. Besides, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as RK’s mother. Talking about the project, Boney told Pinkvilla, “I am glad, I did it because I worked with a very good unit. Luv Ranjan is mini-Asif (K. Asif). Ranbir is a fantastic actor, Dimple (Kapadia) is a fantastic co-star.”

