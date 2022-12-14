Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; Watch the announcement video

Ranbir Kapoor , who is enjoying his fatherhood phase, is all set to be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com. This will mark their first collaboration. On Tuesday, the team teased fans as they dropped a hint about the title. There was a lot of excitement around the film's title. After keeping it a secret for so long, the makers have finally announced it today. Shraddha took to social media and shared the name of the film.

Shraddha shared the video and revealed the name of their film. The film's name is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In the video, Ranbir and Shraddha look fresh and stylish. The makers have given a glimpse of their characters along with a peppy rap song. The vibe of the video is all things chill and fun. Along with the video, Shraddha wrote, "And the title is……Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the title, fans went gaga over it. The leaked videos and pictures of Ranbir and Shraddha have already excited them, and they are eagerly waiting to watch the film. Going by the comments, it looks like fans have loved the title.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram story and shared the first-look poster. Not only that, but she also guessed the name and it was all things hilarious. She wrote, "Tingle jingle mingle mingle?" Shraddha teased the fans as she wrote, "And the title is……Guess Karo ???" The much-awaited film is slated to release on 8th March 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor on rom-com films

Recently, Ranbir was seen making heads turn at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During his interaction with the audience, he said that Luv Ranjan's rom-com film will be his last film in this genre. He said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older."

Work front

Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He also has Brahmastra 2 with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.